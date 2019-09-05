News

Open Book Fest 2019: Day Two

05 September 2019 - 18:46 By Mila de Villiers
Everyone's favourite Cape Town-based book fair is in full swing.
Image: Mak1one

Coinciding with the handover of a memorandum calling on the government to take action against the spate of gender-based violence our country has been - and is being - permeated with, it is only fitting that the programme of the second day of the 2019 Open Book Festival featured panel discussions on how governance is failing us, women and their identities, queer life in Cape Town, and tips on surviving in SA (à la Coconut Kelz - thanks for the comic relief...).

Now celebrating its ninth year, Open Book is running 'til Sunday, September 8 with the majority of events taking place in the Fugard Theatre and surrounding venues. 

For those of us hustling a nine-to-five gig, not to worry - sessions run from 10am to 8pm (thanks for the consideration, Mervyn & co!)

If you can't be there IRL (in real life), simply rely on the URLs! (As in go follow them on Twitter. Like, right now.)

