Announcing the winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards

The winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards were announced at an event held at The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg on Friday, September 6.

The Sunday Times Literary Awards are considered the most prestigious literary accolade in South Africa.

“This was a special and significant year for the Sunday Times Literary Awards. It marked the 30th anniversary of the coveted Alan Paton Award. Both winners showcase once again the best in South African writing, and the prizes continue to signify the dedication that the Sunday Times has to our local literature,” said Sunday Times Books Editor Jennifer Platt.