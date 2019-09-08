News

BOOK CLUB | Nikki Bush & Graeme Codrington, Mapalo Makhu, Lesego Tlhabi

Help! Three new books to get you sorted

08 September 2019 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Books

Published in the Sunday Times: 08/09/2019

Gathered in Future-proof Your Child for the 2020s and Beyond (Penguin Non-Fiction) are the top lessons Nikki Bush and Graeme Codrington have to impart. What do your children need to be and know in the future world of work?

Those already in the world of work should look at You're Not Broke, You're Pre-Rich by Mapalo Makhu (Penguin Non-Fiction).

It advises millennials on their money mindset and deals out excellent tips on growing wealth from a young age.

There's hilarious advice in Coconut Kelz's Guide to Surviving This Shithole by Lesego Tlhabi (Jonathan Ball Publishers).

Kelz is "a young Caucasian woman trapped in a black woman's body" who prowls Sandton planning her "complete guide for a full Caucasian conversion". She's a riot.

