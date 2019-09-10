New exhibition will showcase the best of SA & French comics and animation

Various workshops will be organised during the exhibition for schools and the public, led by SA and French experts as well as special guests, to learn about the techniques around comics, animation and augmented reality.

The exhibition is timed to coincide with Comic Con Africa, the continent's largest comic festival, to give the public a wider look into the world of comics and animation. An estimated 80,000 people attended the inaugural event in SA last year, highlighting the popularity of this art form.

The Art of Comics is presented by the Johannesburg Art Gallery, the French embassy in SA and the French Institute of SA, and sponsored by Total, which will be bringing more than 800 students to the exhibition.

Discover SA and French talent

The work of important SA artists, including Loyiso Mkize, Mogorosi Motshumi and Luke Molver will be on display. Mkize is the talent behind SA's first real superhero, Khwezi, and behind The Art of Comics' visual identity, while Motshumi is the first black South African to publish an autobiography in a graphic novel format, entitled The Initiation. Molver is the artist behind the 1980s comic strip Sloppy. He will soon be launching the second edition of his Shaka Rising graphic novel series.

Some of the best French bandes dessinées artists will be showcased, including Riad Sattouf, cartoonist, comic artist and film director who worked for the satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo and wrote The Secret Life of Teenagers, as well as Pénélope Bagieu, author of the successful illustrated blog My Life is Fascinating, and Lewis Trondheim, an award-winning comic author, who created the independent bande dessinée publishing house L’association.

The work of other artists linked to animation and innovative formats, such as virtual reality, will also be displayed, including a virtual reality experience of the short film Accused #2, based on sound archives from the famous Rivonia trial.