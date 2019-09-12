Jonny Steinberg on what drives him to peel back the past & expose the unseen

“Writing about famous people is writing about their own constructions of themselves,” says Steinberg.

“And Winnie and Nelson are such consciously constructed people. On the one hand, they self-consciously made themselves into myths, which is interesting in itself, but also there’s so much material that was collected when people were writing hagiographies, human stuff that I think people didn’t know how to deal with. There are archives of amazing material, just sitting there, that was not used because it was difficult to use in that moment — Nelson, in particular, you couldn’t write about as human. They were both extraordinary people, but the idea is to write about them as humans.”

Those who would be chroniclers of truth have an obligation to the people they write about, he says, which increases in weight when that person is not a known figure about whom volumes have already been written.

“With Nelson and Winnie it’s different, firstly because they’re dead and secondly because they’re not ordinary people. When you’re writing about somebody who is not from a world of books and doesn’t necessarily know what it means to be written about, there could be repercussions and your responsibility is heightened.”

The writer’s mind might already be in the grip of his new project, which will take at least another two years to complete, but the eyes of the reading world are focused on One Day in Bethlehem, Steinberg’s just-published excavation of the life and times of Fusi Mofokeng, an unjustly incarcerated man who, after 19 years in prison, is set free into a life he does not recognise.

As with all his subjects, Steinberg was keenly aware of his duty to Mofokeng.

“I feel a sense of responsibility to get things right, and that’s quite a heavy responsibility; also not to embarrass or humiliate the people whose stories I am writing. At the same time, you have a responsibility to your reader, and quite often those responsibilities clash. The reader wants to know more, a reader is hungry for private details, for what’s going on inside somebody. It’s a hard one to balance — who’s your allegiance to?”