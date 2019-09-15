News

BOOK CLUB | The 2019 Booker Prize shortlist

From Margaret Atwood's 'The Testaments' to Elif Shafak's '10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World' - a brief overview of the six titles shortlisted for this year's Booker Prize

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By sunday times books

Published in the Sunday Times: 15/09/2019

A lineup of books that "teems with life, with a profound and celebratory humanity" is how one judge described this year's choice.

The judges had been the only people to see the manuscript of The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Penguin Random House), under strict embargo until last Tuesday.

Lucy Ellman's Ducks, Newburyport (Galley Beggar Press) is a wildly experimental novel about a woman looking back on her life that runs to 1,000 pages.

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Penguin Random House) tells the stories of 12 British women in poetry and prose.

Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma (Little, Brown) spins a powerful tale of class, race and male rage in An Orchestra of Minorities.

Salman Rushdie takes the classic tale of Don Quixote and cleverly updates it for the digital age in Quichotte (Jonathan Cape).

Finally, 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World (Viking) by Elif Shafak is a haunting but uplifting novel about a woman's last moments alive.

RELATED ARTICLES

Booker Prize 2019 shortlist announced

The six titles vying for this coveted award have been announced.
Books
1 week ago

WATCH | Margaret Atwood discusses the three narrators in 'The Testaments'

"I can tell you a little about the three narrators..."
Books
4 days ago

An Orchestra of Minorities is a wonderful but demanding read

Obioma's 'An Orchestra of Minorities' has echoes of 'Things Fall Apart' and Homer's 'Odyssey', writes Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi
Books
6 months ago

Booker Prize 2019 longlist announced

The 13 novels longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Wednesday, July 24.
Books
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  3. "A very hard book to write" - Jonny Steinberg on 'One Day in Bethlehem' News
  4. Launch: 'Betting on a Darkie' by Mteto Nyati (September 12) Events
  5. Jonny Steinberg on what drives him to peel back the past & expose the unseen News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X