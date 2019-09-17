Does the sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale' live up to the hype?

Published in the Sunday Times: 15/09/2019

A few months short of her 80th birthday, Margaret Atwood is living the rock star life, draped in couture on the cover of the Sunday Times Style magazine. The National Theatre is emblazoned with acid-green projections of the cover of her new book, The Testaments. A midnight festival fills all five floors of the vast Waterstone's bookshop in Piccadilly.

There are sold-out events broadcast globally and press conferences with a storm of cameras clicking and whirring. Take it from me, this is not how the literary world usually works.

But September 10 2019 was no ordinary day - the launch of The Testaments, the sequel to Atwood's 1985 novel, The Handmaid's Tale, is, as the Guardian tells us, "The literary event of the year". And London has gone Atwood mad.

In the 50 years since the publication of her first novel, The Edible Woman, Atwood has written more than 50 books. She has been shortlisted six times for the Booker Prize and has won it once, along with an almost unprecedented cluster of other awards and accolades.

She wrote The Handmaid's Tale while living in West Berlin in 1984. It presents a futuristic version of the US ruled by a strict sect, aiming to reclaim "Christian values" in the face of environmental disaster and a falling birth rate. Fertile women are captured, imprisoned and given to elite couples ("Commanders" and their wives) to bear children.