Michele Magwood in conversation with the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards winners

Amid unexpected spring gales and glasses of mahala gin, the winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards were announced in Parktown, Johannesburg on Friday September 6. (No prawns were present...)

Felicidades to Terry Kurgan and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu (womandla!), who were named the recipients of the Alan Paton Award for Nonfiction and Barry Ronge Fiction Prize, respectively.

Both wins are of particular significance as Kurgan's Everyone is Present (Fourthwall Books) coincides with the 30th anniversary of this coveted award, whereas Ndlovu's The Theory of Flight (Umuzi) is her debut novel.

The Sunday Times' contributing books editor, Michele Magwood, recently spoke to the award-winning authors:

In her interview, Kurgan - a Jo'burg-based artist and writer - expressed surprise that a "cross-genre book" won: Everyone is Present's subtitle reads Essays on Photography, Family and Memory. In writing it Kurgan explored "what it means to tell a family story through a forensic examination of photographs".

Consisting of multiple narrative threads, the book is a meditation on Kurgan's family history, with her Jewish grandparents who were forced to flee Poland after the German invasion serving as the focal point.

"It's an extraordinary journey against incredible odds," Kurgan discloses, adding that she had to be "very conscious of not writing another Holocaust memoir".

Kurgan further reveals that this book "was extraordinarily helpful in making sense of the story and telling myself the story that had never been told to me."

Transgenerational inheritance, the refugee journey, family secrets, and a "spectacular" Wes Anderson-esque hotel all feature in her seminal work.

Intrigued? Click below for more: