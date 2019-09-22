BOOK CLUB | Philippa Gregory, Sally Andrew, Heather Morris, Fiona Neill

News

Philippa Gregory's much-anticipated new series begins with Tidelands (Simon & Schuster). Set in 1648, it's the story of
Alinor and her children who live on Sealsea Island, off the south coast of England. It is the time of witch-mania and Alinor - a descendant of wise women, who is skilled with herbs, and whose husband is "missing" - becomes the target of zealous villagers.

Favourite agony aunt Tannie Maria returns to dole out more advice, recipes and solve another mystery in Sally Andrew's third book, Death on the Limpopo (Umuzi).

The Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris continues telling the untold poignant stories of what happened in the concentration camps and this time it's of a 16-year-old whose beauty is her salvation and her destruction in Cilka's Journey (Bonnier).

And in Fiona Neill's Beneath The Surface, paranoia and dark rumours abound in the tight-knit community of the Fens when popular golden girl Lilly Vermuyden mysteriously collapses in class. Everyone has their own theory why, especially her 10-year-old sister Mia.

