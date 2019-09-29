BOOK CLUB | Mary Paulson-Ellis, Jessie Burton, Ann Patchett, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

News

The Other Mrs Walker was quite the divisive book in 2017 - some hated the bleakness and others loved the obtuse storyline. Mary Paulson-Ellis's new historical mystery is again set in Edinburgh but, instead of a friendless old lady in The Inheritance of Solomon Farthing (Bloomsbury) centres on an old soldier who is found dead with no will, but with £50,000 sewn into his burial suit.

The Miniaturist and The Muse's Jessie Burton delivers another powerful story, this time about motherhood, friendship and grief in The Confession (Picador).

The Dutch House (Bloomsbury) by Ann Patchett is about the legacy of a lavish estate in Philadelphia.

The gorgeous cover draws you into Before the Coffee Gets Cold (Picador) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, but it's the quirky story that keeps you reading. The Japanese bestseller takes place in a charming café in Tokyo that offers its customers a unique service - a chance to travel back in time.

