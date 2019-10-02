This month, Kwela celebrates poet and novelist Finuala Dowling

This year, Kwela Books, an imprint of NB Publishers, celebrates a quarter century of publishing books from Africa for Africa.

Founded in 1994, with the advent of democracy, Kwela’s vision was to give a new generation of authors a voice and to document untold, uniquely South African stories.

With the demise of apartheid, it not only became possible for writers of all races to express themselves freely for the first time, there were also many stories by talented authors waiting to be told.

Kwela helped introduce these stories and authors, many of them now household names, to readers in SA and across the world. Kwela is devoting October to celebrate one of our country’s finest novelists and poets, Finuala Dowling, and the publication of her new novel, Okay, Okay, Okay.