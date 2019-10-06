BOOK BITES | Stephen Morris, Luca D'Andrea, Ruth Hogan

Record Play Pause ****

Stephen Morris, Little Brown, R325

The first volume of Joy Division/New Order drummer Stephen Morris's memoirs, subtitled "Confessions Of A Post-Punk Percussionist", is written with warmth and sophisticated wit, the product of an intellect that the author does his best to play down in his narrative. The enduring popularity and influence of the bands he has been a part of are related with similar modesty, painting a picture of a group of friends in uninspiring surroundings for whom music offered attractive escapism, and who ultimately made a living as musicians because they were unqualified for much else as any other romantic reason. Morris scoffs at the mythology that surrounds Joy Division in particular, and his knack for storytelling makes this alternative (or authentic, perhaps?) history of his particular part of the '80s music scene in the UK hugely entertaining. Bruce Dennill @BroosDennill