News

Deon Meyer fans rejoice! Crime drama 'Trackers' is hitting the small screen

On October 27 a six-part miniseries based on the thriller will be shown on M-Net, in collaboration with Germany's ZDF and HBO's sister network Cinemax

08 October 2019 - 16:01 By Mila de Villiers

Enigmatic former ministerial bodyguard Lemmer, world-weary private detective Mat Joubert, and gatvol housewife-turned-intelligence-agency-employee Milla Strachan were introduced to local thriller fans back in 2011. 

And within T-minus a few weeks they'll become household names once more.  

Penned by Mzansi's crime fiction doyen, Deon Meyer, Trackers consists of all the ingredients which maketh a solid SA misdaadroman...

Crime syndicates. Rhino smuggling. Kidnappings. Politics. Murder. 

From the Karoo to the Bo-Kaap, Meyer's novel traverses the country, leaving a spoor of intrigue and bloodshed in its wake.

Enter the era of binge-watching: as of October 27, fans of the book will be treated to a six-part miniseries of Trackers. Produced in collaboration between M-Net, Germany's public broadcaster ZDF and HBO's sister network Cinemax, Trackers' cast list includes James Gracie, Rolanda Marais, Thapelo Mokoena and Sandi Schultz.

Enthused? So is the author:

From the characters and the cast to the locations and the money shots, acclaimed author Deon Meyer talks about the adaptation of his crime novel 'Trackers'.

