Global warming: a local warning

If “The Environment" and “Humanity"had individual Facebook accounts and they happened to be in a relash, their status would read “it's complicated".

The tangibility of this precarious relationship is probably nowhere as visible as with climate change.

“We're destroying the world but at the same time we're amazing and we're doing great things," Sipho Kings, news editor of the Mail & Guardian and former environment reporter and co-author of South Africa's Survival Guide to Climate Change (Pan Macmillan: 2019), states with an air of unexpected blaséness over a cup of kaffee at Flynn (the “very new" coffee place) at M&G's Jozi HQ.

Kings, whose reportage on environmental affairs has earned him the adulatory nickname of “doomsday" reporter, along with acclaimed author and freelance science journalist Sarah Wild, have teamed up to write a “survival guide" for us Saffas. It covers the fatal toll our inability to value the Earth and its resources has taken on our social and geographic environment.

“Yoh, lank bleak topic, my china" most likely comes to mind ...

Not so!

Kings and Wild opine that, yes, we could possibly survive a changing climate.

And changing it is.

“Realistically, South Africa is heating at twice the global average, we are polluting most of our water sources, it's getting hotter," Wild fires off, jiggling her knee to placate her infant daughter, who had accompanied her mum on this auspicious outing.

The axiom adopted by the country's middle-class of “it's someone else's problem" should be eradicated, Wild adds. Climate change effects everybody and permeates all aspects of society, from economics to the education system.

Cape Town's water crisis comes to mind, with Wild saying that “arguably some people in South Africa need to be using more water, but some people need to be using substantially less". (Here's looking at you, 'burb moms ...)