'I glimpsed the curve of my own soul': mountaineer Adrian Hayes on summiting K2

'K2.' One seemingly innocuous word. Two seemingly innocuous syllables.

Yet the utterance of the world's second highest mountain's moniker is met with one of awe-cum-terror.

At 8,611 metres above sea level, this sublime (in the Kantian-sense) structure of rock, ice and snow located on the remote border between China and Pakistan, has gained notoriety for its unpredictable weather, devilish climbing routes, and danger to mountaineers - one person dies for every four who reach the summit.

Since its first ascent on July 31, 1954 (by Italians Lino Lacedelli and Achille Compagnoni), numerous attempts have been made to summit the so-called Savage Mountain.

American mountaineer George Bell coined this austere sobriquet after having nearly slipped to his death in a failed attempt to summit the peak in 1953.

His precise words: "It's a savage mountain that tries to kill you."

Then again, the world-renowned German-speaking Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner proclaimed that "an artist has made this mountain" upon his ascent in 1979.

Granted, this oke is hardcore: he made the first solo ascent of Mt Everest back in '78, the first ascent of Everest without supplemental oxygen and was the first climber to conquer all 14 eight-thousanders (the world's highest mountains, measuring more than 8,000 metres in height).

Fast-forward to the 21st century which saw the introduction of the Instagram hashtag #K2NoO2 adopted by climbers keeping their followers up to date with their progress.

Why would anyone commit themselves to this Herculean task? you ask.

Fortunately, one man has the answer.

British adventurer, mountaineer, Guinness World Record holder, former-SAS reservist and first-time author, Adrian Hayes, is in Johannesburg for the South African leg of the transcontinental promotion of his debut book, One Man's Climb: A Journey of Trauma, Tragedy and Triumph on K2.

One Man's Climb chronicles Hayes's two attempts of reaching K2's vertex. He candidly writes about the emotional toll it took on his psyche amid personal crises he was experiencing at the time, including being denied custody of his children following a tumultuous divorce.

After having ordered a coffee ("strong, I'm still jet-lagged") with a healthy portion of cream on the side, the now-60-year-old Hayes - who made his first successful attempt of summiting K2 on July 26, 2014 - falls away.

English mountaineer George Mallory's snap of "because it's there" in response to a journalist asking him why he decided on climbing Everest in the early 1920s has since been immortalised as the "most famous three words in mountaineering".

Is the selfsame axiom applicable to Hayes's resolution to conquer K2?

"Everything I've done since I was 16 years of age - which was striving for a life of achievement - has driven me," Hayes declares with a determined look in his eyes. "I want to achieve everything I could in this life: goals, self-worth, self-respect, all that. That has driven me.

"The reason climbers - and adventurers - say they do these things [eg mountaineering] is for the freedom, the beauty, the fresh air," he continues, gesturing with his left hand as he mentions each reason.

"You get all that on Table Mountain or the ... the ... " Hayes pauses, his face screwed up in concentration, his fingers clicking in agitation. His struggle to recall whichever mountain he's attempting to mention is near tangible. "The Magimbiziboti?" he tries, before elaborating with "The mountain range outside Johannesburg?"

The Magaliesberg...?

"Yes! Magaliesberg! Close enough," Hayes chuckles.

Likes can claim lives

Throughout the book Hayes comments on modern human's insatiable appetite for significance, which we tend to realise via social media platforms.

"Do it for the gram" might be the definitive millennial maxim but Hayes is dismissive of their (ahem, our) innate desire to rely on external validation as means to achieve a sense of significance.

"'Look what I'm doing', 'look where I am', 'look what I've achieved'," he says, spewing (warranted) vitriol at selfies, holiday snaps, and casual pics of champagne glasses in airports.

"We're all doing it, we're all in this great PR machine. It's important who you become," Hayes stresses. "That's the real joy."

Hayes regards Everest as the metaphorical tip of the iceberg, referring to the spate of overcrowding the earth's zenith has been subjected to since the advent of 2019, in no small part thanks to the abundance of pseudo-dopamine-chasing-selfie-fiends.

"It's the desire to show what we can achieve," he proclaims in obvious distaste of the parties guilty of causing potentially lethal congestion.