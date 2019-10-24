NSFAS cash-for-books policy costs book industry half a billion rand

A change in policy by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has cost the book industry more than half a billion rand this year, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

New figures compiled by the Alliance for Academic Success show that since NSFAS moved from a voucher to a cash system in January, sales at academic booksellers have dropped by R540m, compared with last year.

Previously, the R5,000 book allowance was ring-fenced and could only be spent on learning materials. The allowances are now being paid directly to students’ bank accounts as cash, which many students are not spending on academic materials, as intended.

As a result, sales have dropped by 40% across the academic bookselling industry and by nearly 91% at some stores. Alarmingly, this vast decline is especially evident at campuses with a high percentage of NSFAS-funded students, such as the Siyabuswa campus of the University of Mpumalanga.

There is a clear and present danger that bookstores at these campuses may need to close, resulting in job losses and a breakdown of book supply to students. We estimate that between 40 and 70 stores are at risk of closure around the country, with hundreds of jobs on the line. This simply cannot be allowed to happen.

It is especially small- to medium-sized entrepreneurs that are feeling the brunt of the NSFAS shift to cash. Not only has revenue been affected, but we have no clarity on the official policy for next year. This means that we cannot order the correct quantities of books, despite last order deadlines looming.