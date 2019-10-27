News

BOOK CLUB | Hanif Kureishi, Christopher Wylie, David Mitchell, Ben Okri

There's insight and inspiration in these four new reads

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Books

What Happened? (Faber & Faber) is Hanif Kureishi's new collection of essays and stories about trying to comprehend this incredible modern life, from social media and the ancient classics to Netflix and ice cream.

The whistleblower of Cambridge Analytica, Christopher Wylie, tells the inside story of the hostile company that harnessed hate and extremism through data mining for a far-right insurgency in Mindf*ck (Profile Books) and shows how Trump and Brexit are just the beginning of these terrifying times.

For something lighter, British comedian David Mitchell's Dishonesty is the Second-Best Policy (Guardian Faber) takes some of the world's miseries and gives them a much-needed funny spin.

Booker prize-winner Ben Okri's short stories in Prayer for The Living (Head of Zeus) are timeous, shocking and perceptive.

