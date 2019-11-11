Q&A with Library and Information Association of SA (Liasa) president Nikki Crowster

Nal’ibali Column 6 Term 4 2019

UK author Caitlin Moran wrote a beautiful piece in passionate defence of the public library, saying they’re about far more than books. What roles do libraries play in SA communities today?

The Liasa slogan, “libraries: heart of the community”, perfectly sums it. Libraries can be spaces of learning, leisure, entertainment, collaboration, creativity, imaginary worlds, debate, support and service. These are just a selection of the myriad experiences on offer, alongside the opportunity to transform one’s personal circumstance and our South African society.

What role would you ideally like to see them play?

Libraries can change lives — I’d like to see more of that.

What is the general status and availability of library facilities across SA?

The number of public library facilities are growing, but we need more library services that respond to the needs of our people. Not just places where books are stamped. We also need more holistic support from government: buildings, staffing, books and other materials of continuous and consistent high quality need to be rolled out across the country.

Your job must bring you into contact with all kinds of people across the country. What are some of the highlights in a career working with people's access to books and information?

I remain amazed at the resilience of the human spirit: the South African attitude of selflessness in the face of dire challenges, such as abject poverty, and the notable dedication of library and information practitioners. Recently, I came across the situation where people have been volunteering in libraries for up to seven years, eking an existence from minimal government grants to feed their families. Yet they persist in the hope of permanent employment and because of the belief in a better life through education, reading and the contributions they are making to the communities they serve.