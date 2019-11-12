News

Two Kwela novels nominated for 2020 International Dublin Literary Award

12 November 2019 - 12:31
'The Hum of the Sun' and 'The Ones With Purpose' have been nominated for the prestigious Dublin Literary Award.
Image: Kwela

Two novels published by Kwela Books, an imprint of NB-Uitgewers/Publishers, are among the 156 books nominated by libraries around the world for the 2020 International Dublin Literary Award.

Congratulations Nozizwe Cynthia Jele, author of The Ones with Purpose, and Kirsten Miller, author of The Hum of the Sun, for this remarkable achievement.

With the winner receiving €100,000, the award is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English. Nominations include 50 novels in translation with works nominated by libraries from 40 countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, the US and Canada, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

The shortlist will be published on April 2 2020, and the Lord Mayor of Dublin will announce the winner on June 10 2020.

The International Dublin Literary Award is a Dublin City Council initiative.

