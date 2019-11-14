'I had to pick something someone would kill for': Yrsa Sigurðardóttir on 'The Reckoning'

“Try to get everything else right and then you can get away with elaborate murders.”

The 21st-century doyenne of Icelandic noir, Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, has unveiled the secret to creating a plausible story about a serial killer, set in a country where less than 1.8 homicides (!) are committed annually. Tricky, nè?

In between the odd cough and throat-clearing (this husky-voiced smoker of slim, strong Marlboros has a slight cold), she maintains that it was tough to get over the feeling that her writing was unrealistic.

Owing to Iceland's low crime rate, she had to ensure that the setting and characters in her latest novel, The Reckoning, were as credible as possible.

And credible they are ...

A civil engineer by profession, Sigurðardóttir is well-versed in the art of research and has read “so many books” featuring serial killers and grisly murders that she delivers detailed — and legitimate — descriptions of how bodies decompose, limbs are severed and torturous acts are executed. (There's a reason The Reckoning has been described as “brutal”, “dark”, “creepy” and “chilling”.)

“Gross crimes against children” comes the assured response in answer to what she would describe as the main theme of her macabre novel.

As with other Nordic noir novels (Stieg Larsson's Millennium Trilogy, in particular, comes to mind), the failure of the state to defend children is central to the plot of The Reckoning.

“I had to pick something someone would kill for,” Sigurðardóttir says of her decision to base the plot on an actual case, in which a young girl was “absolutely failed by the state”.