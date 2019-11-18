Q&A with Basetsana Kumalo

Congratulations on Bassie: My Journey of Hope. But you're a mum, a businesswoman, a media icon ... When did you find the time to write this book?

Quite simply, I had to make the time! Any entrepreneur who is dealing with daily decisions about their work/life balance will tell you there are not enough hours in the day. The only way is to block out the hours and make it non-negotiable.

Many celebrities will hire a ghostwriter to write their autobiography, but you did it yourself. Was the writing process something that came naturally immediately or did you find it a learning curve?

Despite the fact that I have journaled for most of my life, writing a book was most definitely a learning curve for me. Putting pen to paper is one thing, publishing one’s life story for others to consume is quite another!

Through simple fact of timing, being crowned Miss SA in our new '94 democracy, you became an iconic symbol of our democratic journey. Does this tag ever feel strange or is it something you've come to own?

When I was younger I grappled with this label quite a bit, because it came with so many expectations. It was not just the fact of living a public life, it was the realisation that I was going to be held to some very high standards for the rest of my life. With time, however, I’ve come to see it as part of who I am and realised all I can do is be my most authentic self.

You've said before that writing My Journey of Hope felt like therapy. Is reflective writing, even if it's not for publication, something you would recommend everyone try?

Writing about all the things I have been through in my life was a remarkable opportunity to reconnect with myself and to give myself permission to heal. I would encourage everyone to write down their thoughts and intentions, and to use these as a tool for reflection and growth.