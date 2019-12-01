News

Gift guide 2019

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By jennifer Platt

Published in the Sunday Times (01/12/2019)

FOR PEOPLE PERSONS

It seems that there's nothing quite like peeking into someone's life and the memoir has become the most fashionable book this year. Here are a few of our favourites:

Inside Out by Demi Moore (HarperCollins)

Moore's life reads like a car crash - the schadenfreude is real. It's fascinating to find out what  happened with Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis as well as her recent near suicide after imbibing a drug cocktail.

I am Ndileka: More Than My Surname by Ndileka Mandela (Jacana Media)

The name Mandela carries an inordinate amount of weight, expectation and duty, something that Ndileka has struggled with throughout her childhood, trying to find her own way and her own voice. She writes with clarity and forthrightness on how she dealt with death in her family, patriarchy, motherhood, depression, being homeless and surviving rape and abuse.

Beast by Tendai Mtawarira and Andy Capostagno (Pan Macmillan)

Why would you not want to read an autobiography from one of our Rugby World Cup Heroes? Beeeaaassssttt!

Catching Tadpoles by Ronnie Kasrils (Jacana Media)

In this memoir, Kasrils recounts his childhood against the backdrop of apartheid. Through his memories, he tries to answer: "What made a young white boy give up privilege and join the liberation struggle?"

Home Work: A Memoir of  My Hollywood Years by Julie Andrews (Orion)

Her first memoir Home was about her difficult childhood and becoming a theatre star. This is the one to read if you want to hear the good stuff about what happened when she starred in Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, etcetera. Andrews tells it with her usual charm and sparkling wit.

Scarred: The True Story  of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult that Bound My Life by Sarah Edmondson with Kristine Gasbarre (Hardie Grant)

This one makes for maddening and scary reading. Maddening because you keep on asking how an intelligent woman like Edmondson became involved in the NXIVM
(NEKS-ee-am) cult, recruited members and stayed there for years. And scary how her search for "enlightenment" overrode her sense of self-preservation.

OTHER MEMOIRS

Unfollow by Megan Phelps (Quercus)

The Education of an Idealist by Samantha Power (William Collins)

Acid for the Children by Flea (Headline)

Over the Top by Jonathan Van Hess (Simon & Schuster)

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THEIR COCKTAILS WITH A SLICE OF CRIME

Jack Reacher: Blue Moon by Lee Child (Delacourt Press)

Child's Reacher is in a nowhere town run by Albanian and Ukranian gangs. He gets himself dragged in to help an old couple who need to borrow money from the loan sharks. This Reacher, however, is experiencing major ennui, with absolutely no mercy for the gangsters. The body count and the level of violence is astounding, but Child still manages to write a lekker skop skiet en donder.

Agent Running in the Field by John le Carré (Viking)

Critics are calling Le Carré's new novel, an indictment of Brexit, a masterpiece. At the age of 88, this is no mean feat.

Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke (Serpent's Tail)

The second instalment of her Highway 59 series takes the reader to Texas again with Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, where the reader is confronted by the people of the state and their complex race problems. Can be read as a standalone.

OTHER THRILLERS

The Last Hunt by Deon Meyer (Hodder & Stoughton)

The Shape of Night by Tess Gerritson (Ballantine)

The Grid by Nick Cook (Bantam Press)

This Dark, Little Place by AS Hatch (Serpent's Tail)

RELATED ARTICLES

BOOK CLUB | Tafadzwa Z Taruvinga, Ndileka Mandela, Jonathan van Ness, Megan Phelps-Roper, Demi Moore

Five fascinating life stories
Books
3 weeks ago

There's no taming the humble Beast

Author and television personality Andy Capostagno has been talking about Beast for 17 years
Books
4 weeks ago

Daughter of WBC sees light

A woman who quit the notorious Westboro Baptist Church lays bare her journey into and out of the hateful faith, writes Jennifer Platt
Books
2 weeks ago

Fiction Friday | 'The Last Hunt' by Deon Meyer

‘So these two guys, the two phantoms, knew they had a dead body in a compartment and they were scheming how to get rid of it for six hours,’ said ...
Books
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. A third culture kid News
  3. A colourful and engaging look into a uniquely South African life Non-Fiction
  4. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  5. CT launch of 'Robert McBride: The Struggle Continues' by Bryan Rostron ... Events

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X