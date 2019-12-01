Gift guide 2019

Published in the Sunday Times (01/12/2019)

FOR PEOPLE PERSONS



It seems that there's nothing quite like peeking into someone's life and the memoir has become the most fashionable book this year. Here are a few of our favourites:

Inside Out by Demi Moore (HarperCollins)

Moore's life reads like a car crash - the schadenfreude is real. It's fascinating to find out what happened with Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis as well as her recent near suicide after imbibing a drug cocktail.

I am Ndileka: More Than My Surname by Ndileka Mandela (Jacana Media)

The name Mandela carries an inordinate amount of weight, expectation and duty, something that Ndileka has struggled with throughout her childhood, trying to find her own way and her own voice. She writes with clarity and forthrightness on how she dealt with death in her family, patriarchy, motherhood, depression, being homeless and surviving rape and abuse.

Beast by Tendai Mtawarira and Andy Capostagno (Pan Macmillan)

Why would you not want to read an autobiography from one of our Rugby World Cup Heroes? Beeeaaassssttt!