Gift guide 2019
Published in the Sunday Times (01/12/2019)
FOR PEOPLE PERSONS
It seems that there's nothing quite like peeking into someone's life and the memoir has become the most fashionable book this year. Here are a few of our favourites:
Inside Out by Demi Moore (HarperCollins)
Moore's life reads like a car crash - the schadenfreude is real. It's fascinating to find out what happened with Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis as well as her recent near suicide after imbibing a drug cocktail.
I am Ndileka: More Than My Surname by Ndileka Mandela (Jacana Media)
The name Mandela carries an inordinate amount of weight, expectation and duty, something that Ndileka has struggled with throughout her childhood, trying to find her own way and her own voice. She writes with clarity and forthrightness on how she dealt with death in her family, patriarchy, motherhood, depression, being homeless and surviving rape and abuse.
Beast by Tendai Mtawarira and Andy Capostagno (Pan Macmillan)
Why would you not want to read an autobiography from one of our Rugby World Cup Heroes? Beeeaaassssttt!
Catching Tadpoles by Ronnie Kasrils (Jacana Media)
In this memoir, Kasrils recounts his childhood against the backdrop of apartheid. Through his memories, he tries to answer: "What made a young white boy give up privilege and join the liberation struggle?"
Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years by Julie Andrews (Orion)
Her first memoir Home was about her difficult childhood and becoming a theatre star. This is the one to read if you want to hear the good stuff about what happened when she starred in Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, etcetera. Andrews tells it with her usual charm and sparkling wit.
Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult that Bound My Life by Sarah Edmondson with Kristine Gasbarre (Hardie Grant)
This one makes for maddening and scary reading. Maddening because you keep on asking how an intelligent woman like Edmondson became involved in the NXIVM
(NEKS-ee-am) cult, recruited members and stayed there for years. And scary how her search for "enlightenment" overrode her sense of self-preservation.
OTHER MEMOIRS
Unfollow by Megan Phelps (Quercus)
The Education of an Idealist by Samantha Power (William Collins)
Acid for the Children by Flea (Headline)
Over the Top by Jonathan Van Hess (Simon & Schuster)
FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THEIR COCKTAILS WITH A SLICE OF CRIME
Jack Reacher: Blue Moon by Lee Child (Delacourt Press)
Child's Reacher is in a nowhere town run by Albanian and Ukranian gangs. He gets himself dragged in to help an old couple who need to borrow money from the loan sharks. This Reacher, however, is experiencing major ennui, with absolutely no mercy for the gangsters. The body count and the level of violence is astounding, but Child still manages to write a lekker skop skiet en donder.
Agent Running in the Field by John le Carré (Viking)
Critics are calling Le Carré's new novel, an indictment of Brexit, a masterpiece. At the age of 88, this is no mean feat.
Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke (Serpent's Tail)
The second instalment of her Highway 59 series takes the reader to Texas again with Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, where the reader is confronted by the people of the state and their complex race problems. Can be read as a standalone.
OTHER THRILLERS
The Last Hunt by Deon Meyer (Hodder & Stoughton)
The Shape of Night by Tess Gerritson (Ballantine)
The Grid by Nick Cook (Bantam Press)
This Dark, Little Place by AS Hatch (Serpent's Tail)