The circle of jerks

She Said focuses more on the #MeToo Movement that Trump's "pussy grabbing" and the Weinstein revelations ignited, and on Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to a Congressional committee that supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her at a drunken college party.

In Catch and Kill Farrow reveals that then editor of the sleazy National Enquirer, Dylan Howard, had a safe packed with incriminating material on various public figures. He was said to buy exclusive information and then put it on ice or rather use it as leverage for something else. This strategy, known as "catch and kill", gives the book its title.

One of the most difficult parts to read are those regarding the NBC anchor, Matt Lauer. The enormously popular morning host was suddenly fired in 2017 for nebulous "sexual misconduct".

Farrow reveals the name of his victim, Brooke Nevils, who described her hideous ordeal to him: Lauer anally raped her repeatedly while they were covering the Sochi Olympics and her injuries were severe. And yes, you've guessed it, Weinstein was alleged to have evidence of Lauer's various crimes and was thus able to get Farrow's killed by the NBC hierarchy. NBC denies this.

One of the ways that Farrow was intimidated during his investigation was by the accusation that because of his family history, his views were skewed and unreliable. His sister Dylan maintains that their father, Allen, abused her when she was small. Farrow didn't believe her at first but now he does and on several occasions during the reporting of the story he reached out to her for advice.

"Don't let it go," she said, over and over again.

"My sister deserves a tremendous amount of credit for what she did for the wider culture and conversation about these kinds of allegations. And also in my personal story, a lot of credit for being a voice of conscience that was unflagging," Farrow says.

Weinstein himself threw the family history in his face when he heard Farrow was writing the story. "I know what you want," he said in a menacing call. "I know you're scared, and alone, and your bosses abandoned you, and your father. You couldn't save someone you love, and now you think you can save everyone."

Lawyers expect that the Weinstein trial will take two months. He is facing a number of charges of rape and sexual assault and could spend the rest of his life in prison. More than 150 women have come forward now.

One of his victims, Louise Godbold, who has gone on to become a trauma specialist, says: "Many of us are mourning the careers we could have had. There is a sense of loss over what might have been. Harvey Weinstein destroyed them."

By its very nature Hollywood is a machine of repellent vanity and hubris. For there to be meaningful change in this industry, or in any in which sexual power is wielded over women, there must be convictions in court. By sending the message that protecting predators costs money, maybe things will change.

As Rose McGowan, the actress who sparked the #MeToo movement says: "I know for a fact there are other Harvey Weinsteins in Hollywood right now. I can name 20 people." @michelemagwood