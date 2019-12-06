Holiday reading: 24 must-read books from 2019 à la Michele Magwood

Originally published on Wanted Online (06/12/2019)

1. YEAR OF THE MONKEY by Patti Smith



Best known as the Godmother of Punk, the rocker queen and prolific writer looks around her with inimitable wisdom. A clarion call to every singular, searching woman. (Bloomsbury)

2. OF HOMININS, HUNTER-GATHERERS AND HEROES — SEARCHING FOR 20 AMAZING PLACES IN SOUTH AFRICA by David Bristow



Just the ticket for drowsy holiday afternoons, Bristow mines the countryside for unusual historical gems. (Jacana)

3. HAPPY VEGAN CHRISTMAS by Karoline Joensson



You can do it, yes you can. Vegan Swedish “meatballs”, spiced cabbage pudding, pulled “pork” with jackfruit, pickled courgette, sticky buffalo cauliflower, and drinks. You might need them. (Pavilion Books)

4. CATCHING TADPOLES by Ronnie Kasrils

A warm, irrepressible, making-of-the-man story about the Yeoville boytjie who became a Bolshevik. (Jacana)

5. UNFOLLOW by Megan Phelps-Roper



In the vein of Educated and Hillbilly Elegy. From being the face of hatred in the abhorrent Westboro Baptist Church to her slowly earned redemption, a powerful study of zealotry and fundamentalism. (Quercus)

6. WEST COAST WANDER by Georgia East

An idling trip down the coast from Yzerfontein to Doringbaai, finding and tasting local dishes like heerboontjies and harders, and meeting the local folk along the way. (Penguin Random House)

7. THE CHILDREN’S BLOCK by Otto B Kraus

Adding to the weighty library of Auschwitz literature, the exceptional story of a poet and teacher keeping his young charges’ hope alight. (Penguin Random House)

8. OVER THE TOP: MY STORY by Jonathan van Ness

The Queer Eye darling grew up lonely and ridiculed in the Midwest. When you’re feeling lost, he says, “Remember you’re a Kelly Clarkson song, you’re strong, and you’ve got this”. (Simon & Schuster)