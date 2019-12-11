Priddy hands over thousands of books to SA reading initiatives

Growing up in a home without books, London-based Roger Priddy spent much of his childhood at his local library, paging through books and gazing at pictures. Today, the Priddy selection of hardcover picture books is a first choice for many parents around the world when introducing their baby or toddler to books.

On December 6, Priddy, with publisher Pan Macmillan South Africa, visited a Nal’ibali reading club in Soweto as part of a handover of thousands of Priddy books to various reading initiatives, to help ensure young recipients have the chance to grow up with books.

Nal’ibali caught up with Priddy at the handover. Here’s what he had to say about his special relationship with picture books:

How did your relationship with picture books start?



My family didn’t have any books when I was a child, so I used to spend ages in my local library, as I loved looking at the pictures. Then, when I was at art college, one of my lecturers was an illustrator called Margaret Chamberlain. She illustrated picture books and it was the first time I realised that I could make books too.

Why is it so important to read picture books to a toddler or a baby?

Books are a wonderful way of getting parents and their children to sit and spend time together; it helps to develop a child’s vocabulary and their understanding of the world around them.