The grand book tour

Published in the Sunday Times: 15/12/2019

The Blackridge House by Julia Martin (Jonathan Ball Publishers); Swan Song by Kelleigh Greenberg-Jephcott (Hutchinson) and Look At Me by Nataniël (Human & Rousseau)

I can't decide between these three books, all of them life stories: The Blackridge House is magnificent, centering on family and the devastation of dementia. Kelleigh Greenberg-Jephcott conjures up the hollow lives of a set of New York society women in Swan Song. They were the muses of the great writer, Truman Capote, until drink and madness destroyed him. Finally, Look At Me by Nataniël is a kind of Portrait of the Artist as a Young Swartland Boy, a lesson in oddness and the genius it bred. Just brilliant. Michele Magwood

Dance of the Dung Beetles: Their Role in our Changing World by Marcus Byrne and Helen Dunn (Wits University Press)

Deified by the Egyptians, dangling from the Victorian bourgeoisie's ears, depicted in art throughout the centuries: as unobtrusive as it may seem, the dung beetle has captured homo sapiens' imagination for millennia. The marvellous miskruier navigates itself by means of the Milky Way, plays an invaluable role in maintaining present-day ecological sustainability and - contrary to its name - is the legit opposite of nature's very own shit-stirrer. Big shout-out to the scientist-writer duo of Byrne and Dunn for providing this information (and more) in an accessible and engaging way without making the reader feel like an entomological ignoramus. Mila de Villiers

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Hutchinson)

I can't remember the last time I had such an obsession with a book. I have listened to Jenkins Reid's "soundtrack" Spotify list over and over again. Maybe it's because I was brought up on California Canyon rock. Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Mamas and the Papas have always been playing in the background of my life. I want to see this '70s band that Jenkins Reid has manifested in their bellbottom paisley shirt glory and I want to hear their beautiful songs that she created as well. Holding thumbs that the 13 part series which Reese Witherspoon is producing lives up to what has been created. Jennifer Platt