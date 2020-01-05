Books
Malcolm Gladwell's taking it on trust
Author Malcolm Gladwell has a bestselling new theory to share
Sandra Bland, an African-American woman, is on a Texas highway. A police car accelerates up behind her and she moves over to let it pass, failing to indicate. Using that small infringement as an excuse, the cop pulls her over. Their interaction escalates, she is arrested and put in jail. Three days later, she kills herself. This high-profile story opens Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know. It is the first of a series of stories in which, writes Malcolm Gladwell, "the parties involved relied on a set of strategies to translate one another's words and intentions. And in each case, something went very wrong."
Speaking from London, Gladwell tells the Sunday Times: "I've long been interested in the general problem of why human beings are easily deceived. The Sandra Bland case catalysed things for me. It was so emotionally powerful. I went looking for examples of these 'stranger problems'."..
