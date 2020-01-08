Van Schaik opens four new bookstores to serve the education market
In response to the growing demand for education, and the related need for textbooks and learning materials, Van Schaik Bookstore has expanded to four new locations, growing its footprint to 74 stores across southern Africa and an online store.
The new stores, in Port Elizabeth, Middelburg, and Fourways and Illovo inJohannesburg, are all walk-in self-help stores as opposed to counter-service stores.
“We decided to open the stores to service an identified demand from schools, colleges and Unisa students in these areas,” said Van Schaik CEO Stephan Erasmus.
The product compilation for the stores centres on textbooks for schools, Unisa students and businesses, as well as stationery, computer and mobile devices, and other student-lifestyle items, such as bags and headphones.
“Van Schaik is attuned to the needs of the educational market. We are the oldest and largest educational retailer in South Africa, and we are responsive to the changing needs of the market,” said Erasmus.
The stores will stock a wide range of titles from all the major academic publishers, and any books not currently in stock can be ordered and delivered within a few days, depending on whether it is a local or an international request.
“We keep book lists and by working with schools and tertiary institutions in advance we are able to predict the stock required for our various markets,” said Erasmus.
“Recently, we expanded our offering to schools to provide learners with better access to textbooks, and we have brought in product ranges that relate to the way students learn, including devices and headphones.
“We also offer a store card to help parents of learners and students to buy their educational material as and when they need to, and then to pay later,” said Erasmus.
Store addresses:
• PORT ELIZABETH: Shop 4-5, Manabel, 291 Cape Road, Newton Park
• MIDDELBURG: Shop no 12a, @Retail Park, 35 Dolerite Crescent
• FOURWAYS: Cedar Square, Shop No. G72B, Cedar Road
• ILLOVO: Illovo Square, Shop no 5A/1, cnr Rivonia Road & Oxford Road
