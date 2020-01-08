Van Schaik opens four new bookstores to serve the education market

In response to the growing demand for education, and the related need for textbooks and learning materials, Van Schaik Bookstore has expanded to four new locations, growing its footprint to 74 stores across southern Africa and an online store.

The new stores, in Port Elizabeth, Middelburg, and Fourways and Illovo inJohannesburg, are all walk-in self-help stores as opposed to counter-service stores.

“We decided to open the stores to service an identified demand from schools, colleges and Unisa students in these areas,” said Van Schaik CEO Stephan Erasmus.

The product compilation for the stores centres on textbooks for schools, Unisa students and businesses, as well as stationery, computer and mobile devices, and other student-lifestyle items, such as bags and headphones.

“Van Schaik is attuned to the needs of the educational market. We are the oldest and largest educational retailer in South Africa, and we are responsive to the changing needs of the market,” said Erasmus.