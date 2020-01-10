Drawing child-like simplicity back to life

Which was your very first illustration in this body of work and what inspired you to make that very first piece, with words?

The first drawing was ‘Kind’. I was with lovely Bear Grylls, one of my oldest friends. We were mucking around in a tree and his son was on a precariously thin branch and he was chatting to us, sitting on the branch. I thought it was a great place to do a drawing, of someone sitting on a branch, asking questions, so I drew him. So that’s where the subject came from. Then with the words, we were asking him what he wanted to be when he grew up, and I was thinking about the idea of kindness, so I just wrote ‘Kind’.

What parts of you, and all of us, does each animal represent?

The boy just represents the bit of me that wants to know why we’re alive and what we’re meant to be doing and doesn’t really know much. The mole is me, always hungry, thinks I’m clever but I’m not, thinks I’m wise but I’m not, always wants to eat stuff. The fox is, like I suppose we all are, hurt in some way, it’s the bit of me that’s quite withdrawn, fearful of trusting. The horse is the bit of me, which everyone has, which is the slightly wiser, the spiritual side of us, but also vulnerable. So they all represent different parts of us, or me.

Do animals have a special place in your heart and why?

Hugely so, you can trust them, you can really deeply love an animal and yet they’ve never said a word to you, which says a lot for silence. There’s a purity to animals that human beings seem to have lost, they haven’t wrecked the planet for instance. We have so much to learn from them.

I think being brought up on a farm I spent a lot of time with dogs and sheep and horses and cats and rabbits and you name it, wildlife. I spent huge amounts of time in the evenings not watching television but sitting on the hillside just staring. Every night I’d walk for miles, I remember, across the Northumbrian hillside, just sitting and watching badgers walk across the field or watching foxes chase rabbits. All of it fascinated me, and it fascinated me a bit more than people did if I’m honest, that whole world, it was a world you could enter and be part of.