WIN | Charlie Mackesy's first book

'A wonderful work of art and a wonderful window into the human heart'

- Richard Curtis

Enter the world of Charlie Mackesy's four unlikely friends and discover their story and their most poignant life lessons. Charlie's first book includes his most-loved illustrations and new ones.

The conversations of the boy, the mole, the fox and the horse have been shared thousands of times online, recreated in school art classes, hung on hospital walls and turned into tattoos.

They inspire parents and grandparents, comfort children and cheer people who feel lonely, are grieving, need courage or a reminder that they are not alone and to keep going when life is hard.

This book shares their story and offers universal simple messages of comfort for adults and children alike.