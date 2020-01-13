WIN | Charlie Mackesy's first book
Penguin Random House is giving away one signed copy of Charlie Mackesy's exceptional first book, 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'
'A wonderful work of art and a wonderful window into the human heart'
- Richard Curtis
Enter the world of Charlie Mackesy's four unlikely friends and discover their story and their most poignant life lessons. Charlie's first book includes his most-loved illustrations and new ones.
The conversations of the boy, the mole, the fox and the horse have been shared thousands of times online, recreated in school art classes, hung on hospital walls and turned into tattoos.
They inspire parents and grandparents, comfort children and cheer people who feel lonely, are grieving, need courage or a reminder that they are not alone and to keep going when life is hard.
This book shares their story and offers universal simple messages of comfort for adults and children alike.
Artist Charlie Mackesy has been a cartoonist for The Spectator and a book illustrator for Oxford University Press. He has collaborated with Richard Curtis for Comic Relief, and Nelson Mandela on a lithograph project, ‘The Unity Series’. His first exhibition for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse was in London in November 2018. Mackesy lives in South London with his two dogs.
Entry details:
