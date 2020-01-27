23rd Time of the Writer International Festival: Schools Short Story Competition

The 23rd Time of the Writer International Festival, hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts (CCA) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), invites SA high school pupils to submit stories for the annual Schools Short Story Competition by February 28

Held in conjunction with the Time of the Writer festival, the competition aims to encourage creative expression in young people, while functioning as a springboard for future SA writers.

With the festival’s long-standing commitment towards nurturing a culture of reading and writing, the competition has wide appeal that continues to grow with each edition of the festival. Winners will be awarded cash prizes and complimentary tickets to the festival, which takes place from March 16 to 21.

As one of the country’s longest-running literature festivals, Time of the Writer brings together some of the best authors, publishers and editors from around the world, while focusing on providing a platform to KwaZulu-Natal talent.

In addition to the nightly showcases at Ekhaya Multi-Arts Centre (KwaMashu) and the KZNSA Gallery (Glenwood), as well as various community-based venues, the festival organises a broad range of free daily activities, including an educational and entertaining programme of workshops, reading sessions and panel discussions. This includes engagement with teachers on the implementation of literature in the classroom and with members of the public interested in literature, as well as visits to schools by festival participants.

Competition terms and conditions



• The competition is open to all SA high school pupils.

• There is no particular topic for the short stories.

• The short stories must be written in English or isiZulu.

• Illegible entries will not be considered (typed entries preferred).

• Short stories are to be a maximum of five pages.

• The deadline for submissions is February 28 (4pm).



How to enter



Entries can be submitted by one of the following methods:



• e-mail: Gumedeg3@ukzn.ac.za

• Fax: 031 260 3074.

• Hand delivery: Centre for Creative Arts, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Howard College campus, Mazisi Kunene Avenue, Durban.



All entries must include:



• Name of school (contact and physical address).

• Name of submitter (grade, age and contact details).

• Ensure that all pages are numbered.

For more information on the festival and schools' competition, visit http://tow.ukzn.ac.za/ or contact the Centre for Creative Arts on 031 260 2506/1817 or e-mail: Gumedeg3@ukzn.ac.za.

Article courtesy of Time of the Writer International Festival