"People don't want to read your unadulterated misery," says 'Killing Karoline' author

A 'misery memoir' this ain't

Sara-Jayne King lights a cigarette and slowly exhales while she considers whether Sisonke Msimang's advice to fledgling memoir authors - to "write from your scars, not from your wounds" - resonates with her.

"100%," the first-time memoirist responds in her erudite British accent.

"Sometimes it's difficult not to write from your wounds; some of that is written from wounds, stuff that's still raw," she adds.

South African audiences will recognise King from her CapeTalk show, her lit Twitter account, and, more recently, the publication of her revelatory memoir, Killing Karoline.

Prior to establishing herself as A Name on the local media scene, King's life was one of alienation, addiction, self-harm and a sense of identity loss.

Born to a white woman and a black man in Johannesburg in 1980, "Karoline" was classified as "white" by the apartheid regime's population registration act. Several days after her birth the truth behind her parentage was exposed, with her mother, Kris, ultimately deciding on sequestering her in the UK.

Kris left the country with six-week-old Karoline under the ruse of the infant having to receive medical treatment in England. Upon returning to SA, she told family and friends Karoline had succumbed to her supposed illness.

Karoline was adopted by a white middle-class British couple and renamed Sarah Jane (which King changed to Sara-Jayne in an attempt to regain her own sense of identity).

Having spent her formative years in Surrey, King was often reminded - both overtly and subtly - of how "different" she was to those around her and found solace in substance abuse and self-harm.

"People don't want to read your unadulterated misery," King says with a slight eye roll. "As much as writing is a catharsis, you still want to sell books," she impishly grins.

King divulges that her second book (about "mental health stuff") contains "more scars, not wounds".

The working title, Truth Hurts, is an apt one as the book contains "truth about race, sex, addiction, mental health".

"I'm a lot older now. Karoline did a thing and it was great. I feel more objective with this."

King did contemplate writing a fictionalised account of her past, but "Melinda [Ferguson] would refuse to publish it".

Ferguson, a recovered heroin addict whose memoir Smacked chronicles her years of substance abuse, founded MFBooks Joburg in the mid 2010s and specialises in autobiographical writing.

"I'm comfortable in the genre of memoir. I'm comfortable in telling my truth," King shares.