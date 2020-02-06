Want to win it? Then wing off an e-mail and stand a chance to win Liam Del Carme's book

Crafted in his signature flair-for-detail and humorous writing style, veteran sports journalist Liam Del Carme takes rugby fans and Springbok supporters on the ride of a lifetime in this behind-the-scenes account, Winging It: On tour with the Boks.

With more than 25 years’ experience as an insightful sports writer, Del Carme has travelled to six of the seven continents as part of the press corps which follows and writes about the national rugby team in all its iterations at international level.

His anecdotes will have you wide-eyed with wonderment and chuckling appreciatively at his talent for telling a funny story.

