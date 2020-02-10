Q&A with financial literacy champion Palesa Lengolo

Nal'ibali Column 4: Term 1, 2020

Congratulations on your new book, Stokvels! Why have stokvels historically been so important in South Africa?

Stokvels are a proudly South African way to save. This collective investment is one of the strategies families in SA use to generate income, as a result of the high rate of unemployment in the country.

The ‘income’ from stokvels is used by members to source food, fund burials and sustain their families. And it signifies ubuntu - a spirit that ignites people to work together for the benefit of all.

Many people think that stokvels are a minor form of investment, but you bust that myth. Are we telling the wrong story about the power of collective action in SA?

We definitely are! The industry is estimated to be worth R49bn – it’s no minor force.

What inspired you to challenge outdated South African stories around financial advice?

I wanted to change so many perceptions that are out there about stokvels, but most importantly to financially educate stokvel members, individuals who have never thought of joining one and people just wanting to improve their financial literacy.

We often talk about literacy in terms of reading and writing, but financial literacy is just as important. What's your assessment of South Africa's average financial literacy?

Financial literacy is the ability to understand financial concepts and make informed financial decisions. On average only about 41% of South Africans are financially literate. According to the 2019 South African Labour and Development Research, South Africa’s extremely high levels of income and wealth inequality mean that financial literacy may become a central policy concern, just like reading literacy.