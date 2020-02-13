News

Elizabeth Gilbert on tour in SA (June 2020)

13 February 2020 - 14:57

Cape Town: June 1 – 2 | Johannesburg: June 3 – 4

Don’t miss the chance to see international bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert live at The Baxter Theatre in Cape Town (June 2) or The Teatro, Montecasino, in Johannesburg (June 4).

Gilbert will be discussing her latest novel City of Girls, releasing in paperback this April.

Tickets will be available through Computicket and Webtickets soon.

Visit Jonathan Ball's website for more info and follow their social media for tour updates.

Don't miss the chance to see Gilbert live in Cape Town or Joburg.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT CITY OF GIRLS:

It is the summer of 1940. Nineteen-year-old Vivian Morris arrives in New York with her suitcase and sewing machine, exiled by her despairing parents.

Although her quicksilver talents with a needle and commitment to mastering the perfect hair roll have been deemed insufficient for her to pass into her sophomore year of Vassar, she soon finds gainful employment as the self-appointed seamstress at the Lily Playhouse, her unconventional Aunt Peg’s charmingly disreputable Manhattan revue theatre.

There, Vivian quickly becomes the toast of the showgirls, transforming the trash and tinsel only fit for the cheap seats into creations for goddesses. Exile in New York is no exile at all: here in this strange wartime city of girls, Vivian and her girlfriends mean to drink the heady highball of life itself to the last drop. And when the legendary English actress Edna Watson comes to the Lily to star in the company’s most ambitious show ever, Vivian is entranced by the magic that follows in her wake.

But there are hard lessons to be learned, and bitterly regrettable mistakes to be made. Vivian learns that to live the life she wants, she must live many lives, ceaselessly and ingeniously making them new.

ELIZABETH GILBERT is the number one bestselling author of Eat Pray Love, which has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 46 languages, as well as other international bestselling books of fiction and non-fiction. She has published two novels, Stern Men and The Signature of All Things, which was longlisted for the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction and shortlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize.

