Seven radical pan-African literature book clubs to join in 2020

What to expect:

The membership for Bafati is closed but the book club does host open-book discussions when an author attends.

What they’re reading:

February: We Are the Ones We Need by Sihle Bolani

March: Each member will read a book of their choice to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the book club. “Each of the nine members chooses a book for a particular a month and all of us will read it.”

Zuri Book Club

Book club since: January 2016

Curators:

Mbalenhle Sigidi, sports journalist/presenter

Lesego Pooe, media manager

Sibongile Pooe, private banking analyst

Lungile Mdaki, senior community manager

How it all began:

“All four founders attend the same church and that year we were headed to our annual youth camp in December. We were en route to Cape Town on a bus and we happened to all sit together and share life experiences. In that moment of heartwarming conversations, we decided to form a sisterhood where we could be accountable to one another. The accountability was not only for our spiritual walk, but for our careers, relationships and visions for the year. We also had a common thread of loving books and thus the birth of our book club, Zuri, which was formally launched in January.”

What’s it all about?

“Zuri Book Club is a group of ambitious individuals, connected by their unquenchable hunger to acquire knowledge through books and separated by the different backgrounds they represent. We are all about creating a beautiful reading mind and celebrating the work of our African authors from across the globe. We are more than a book club, we are a movement that is invested in its members and the people they would love to become.”

What to expect:

“Anybody can join by attending our monthly book reviews. There, first-time visitors get to experience the book club and can then decide if they would love to make Zuri Book Club their home. We have a membership form which needs to be filled in together, with a R99 annual membership contribution.”

What they’re reading:

The next meeting for Zuri Book Club takes place on March 7, when the group will be reviewing The 30th Candle by Angela Makholwa at The Wilds Park at 11am.

The Johannesburg Book Club

Book club since: January 2017

Curator:

Phumeza Mlokoti, studied law and is a Johannesburg-based art, theatre and literature enthusiast.

How it all began:

“The idea of the book club arose from searching tirelessly for a book club to join, particularly in 2016. I wanted to be part of a group or a community where books could be read, shared and discussed. My search was not entirely successful, so I made the decision to form one. That’s how The Johannesburg Book Club came about.”

What’s it all about?

“The Johannesburg Book Club caters for literature enthusiasts whose literary tastes lean heavily towards African literature, with a healthy balance between fiction and non-fiction. It’s a public book club, which means it welcomes all individuals who would like to join and/or attend a book discussion. Individuals must be committed to supporting and growing the literary space within the African continent.”