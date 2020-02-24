Michele Magwood bids us adieu

After close on 20 years the Sunday Times book doyenne Michele Magwood is stepping down.

"I have some writing and editing projects that I want to get stuck into, and I think the time is right. The book world needs new eyes and new voices."

Magwood will continue to write a monthly column for Wanted magazine, and will take on select projects for the Sunday Times.

"Michele's infinite knowledge and passion for all things book is incomparable. We thank her for her outstanding service to the Sunday Times as well as the literary industry. We will miss her tremendously but look forward to working with her on future projects," Jennifer Platt, Sunday Times Books Editor.