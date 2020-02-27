Foundation course in fiction writing with Fiona Melrose

MARCH 23, and for a further five Mondays from 6pm to 8pm in Parkhurst, Johannesburg

Cost: R3,600

Fiona Melrose's intensive six-week course is designed to cover all aspects of novel writing and generate ideas to get you going.

This is a primer course for those who wish to start writing or for those with an idea that has stalled.

Plot, character, dialogue, form, point of view, use of time, beginnings and ending, creating conflict and so much more are covered.

The course includes taught aspects and exercises to make sure writers leave the course each week with the tools they need to start to write their novels and sustain their craft in the months ahead.

Places on the course tend to fill up fast.

If you are interested in joining the group and kick-starting your novel writing this year, e-mail Melrose (mail@fionamelrose.com) for more information or to sign up.

A 50% deposit secures your place. The remaining amount is due one week before class begins.

Article provided by Fiona Melrose