News

Foundation course in fiction writing with Fiona Melrose

27 February 2020 - 11:51
Nascent novelists, this one's for you!
Nascent novelists, this one's for you!
Image: Supplied

MARCH 23, and for a further five Mondays from 6pm to 8pm in Parkhurst, Johannesburg
Cost: R3,600

Fiona Melrose's intensive six-week course is designed to cover all aspects of novel writing and generate ideas to get you going.

This is a primer course for those who wish to start writing or for those with an idea that has stalled.

Plot, character, dialogue, form, point of view, use of time, beginnings and ending, creating conflict and so much more are covered.

The course includes taught aspects and exercises to make sure writers leave the course each week with the tools they need to start to write their novels and sustain their craft in the months ahead.

Places on the course tend to fill up fast.

If you are interested in joining the group and kick-starting your novel writing this year, e-mail Melrose (mail@fionamelrose.com) for more information or to sign up.

A 50% deposit secures your place. The remaining amount is due one week before class begins.

Article provided by Fiona Melrose 

RELATED ARTICLES

Lunch is a gateway drug to napping: Fiona Melrose's Perfect Weekend

The author of 'Midwinter' and 'Johannesburg' reveals how she'd spend her ideal Sunday
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Sunday Times Literary Awards Longlist 2018 announced

Announcing the longlists for South Africa’s most prestigious annual literary awards, the Alan Paton Award for non-fiction and the Barry Ronge Fiction ...
Books
1 year ago

Best of 2018: books that got the thumbs up from SA's leading authors

Looking for a great read to enjoy during the holidays? These authors' picks are a good place to start
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Michele Magwood bids us adieu News
  3. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  4. Introducing Sunday Times Books! News
  5. Launch: 'The ANC Spy Bible' by Moe Shaik (March 5) Events

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you