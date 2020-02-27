Willem Anker's 'Red Dog' longlisted for 2020 International Booker Prize

Red Dog by Willem Anker has been longlisted for the 2020 International Booker Prize.

From the judges’ report:

“A work that reminds us how translation is a creative force that destabilises linguistic conventions.

“A novel of serpentine, swashbuckling sentences that capture the mounting cruelty of the colonial project in South Africa.”

The International Booker Prize is awarded to translated fiction from around the world.

The award amounts to £50,000 and is split between the author and the translator.

Red Dog is Michiel Heyns’ translation of Anker’s multiple award-winning novel Buys (Kwela, 2014). The UK edition of the translation was published by Pushkin Press.



