News

Willem Anker's 'Red Dog' longlisted for 2020 International Booker Prize

27 February 2020 - 14:22
'Red Dog' by Willem Anker.
'Red Dog' by Willem Anker.
Image: Supplied

Red Dog by Willem Anker has been longlisted for the 2020 International Booker Prize. 

From the judges’ report:

“A work that reminds us how translation is a creative force that destabilises linguistic conventions.

“A novel of serpentine, swashbuckling sentences that capture the mounting cruelty of the colonial project in South Africa.” 

The International Booker Prize is awarded to translated fiction from around the world.

The award amounts to £50,000 and is split between the author and the translator.

Red Dog is Michiel Heyns’ translation of Anker’s multiple award-winning novel Buys (Kwela, 2014). The UK edition of the translation was published by Pushkin Press.

RELATED ARTICLES

Book Bites: 30 December

Nothing to read this week? Here's what our reviewers recommend!
Books
1 year ago

Booker Prize winner(s) announced

Judges tore up the rule book on Monday, awarding the prestigious Booker Prize for Fiction jointly to Canadian author Margaret Atwood, for 'The ...
Books
4 months ago

NB Publishers wins AAP International Freedom to Publish Award

Local publisher's "inspiring publication" of Jacques Pauw's "The President's Keepers" earns coveted global accolade.
Books
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Michele Magwood bids us adieu News
  3. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  4. Introducing Sunday Times Books! News
  5. Launch: 'The ANC Spy Bible' by Moe Shaik (March 5) Events

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you