Participants announced for 23rd Time of the Writer Festival

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Centre for Creative Arts (CCA), in partnership with eThekwini Municipality, will host the 23rd Time of the Writer International Festival from March 16 to 21.

SA is known for its diverse ethnic and cultural society. Parallel to this, the country is commended for its Bill of Rights as the cornerstone of this young democracy. At the same time, there is a tendency to marginalise the LGBTQ+ community and the country is faced with a scourge of gender-based violence.

In a diverse, unequal society empathy is crucial and a writer’s contribution to understanding one another is critical.

The importance of creating and maintaining communities in which reading is the norm as a means to understand each other’s stories cannot be denied or ignored. It is against this backdrop that Time of the Writer has chosen “Do you read me?” as this year's theme.

“It is imperative for one to seek understanding of the next to eliminate social ills. As we enter a new decade, let the book and literature be the medium of communicating and understanding that will lead us to the future,” said festival curator Siphindile Hlongwa.

