More than 20,000 children signed up for library cards

A child on a bike, with a book bag slung over their shoulder, on their way to the library, is a sight that would warm any parent, teacher or librarian’s heart. This was the result that Nal’ibali, SA’s reading for enjoyment campaign, was aiming for when, in 2019, it started its nationwide library drive to get as many children as possible signed up for library membership cards.

And as a result of partnerships with provincial library services' departments countrywide, more than 60 community events at schools and libraries, and an online campaign aimed at caregivers, 23,513 children have been signed up for library cards.

The drive was held in response to the country’s literacy crisis, which sees almost 80% of grade 4 pupils unable to read for meaning in any language. This translates to poor literacy skills, high school dropouts and an alarming prospect for the country’s future.

The drive highlighted barriers children and caregivers face when attempting to sign up for library membership cards: proof of address, identity documents and birth certificates are required in most cases. In some provinces, such as Limpopo, which consistently places last in terms of its children’s school performance, membership is not free.