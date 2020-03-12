Jewish Literary Festival postponed

In light of the current widespread concerns about the coronavirus, and decisions taken by several organisations in the community, we have decided to be proactive and postpone Sunday's Jewish Literary Festival. This regrettable but responsible action is to limit transmission of Covid-19.

Should you have purchased tickets please hold on to them as they will remain valid for the rescheduled date. We will communicate with you in due course.

Our team has been working for the last 18 months and we are therefore deeply disappointed at having to make this call but our responsibility is to act in the best interests of our literature-loving community.

Article provided by the JLF.