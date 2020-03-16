Book Lounge launches & events cancelled

I decided over the weekend to cancel all launches and events at the Book Lounge for the next couple of weeks at least. I had written an explanation of this decision, but in the light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last night, that explanation is now redundant.

Covid-19, load-shedding, the recession, ongoing inequality and so many other issues are going to make it increasingly difficult for small companies to stay afloat. I appeal to those of you who decide to self-isolate to find ways to still support businesses that you would like to see survive the next few months.