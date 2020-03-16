News

Book Lounge launches & events cancelled

16 March 2020 - 10:22 By mervyn sloman
Due to the Coronavirus upcoming launches and events have been cancelled.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

I decided over the weekend to cancel all launches and events at the Book Lounge for the next couple of weeks at least. I had written an explanation of this decision, but in the light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last night, that explanation is now redundant.

Covid-19, load-shedding, the recession, ongoing inequality and so many other issues are going to make it increasingly difficult for small companies to stay afloat. I appeal to those of you who decide to self-isolate to find ways to still support businesses that you would like to see survive the next few months.

In our case, please consider using our delivery service (and if you are doing your best to self-isolate, surely you will need some great books to keep you company).

— Free delivery of books with a minimum value of R300 within a 20km radius of the Book Lounge. 

— A small delivery fee will be charged for orders under R300 or for deliveries outside the 20km radius.

— Nothing replaces browsing the shelves of a bookstore, but if you send us an e-mail with the title/author of the last two books you really enjoyed, we will happily recommend books we believe will be great next stops on your personal reading journey.

— Our online store will be regularly updated with a small selection of books, but you can also purchase a gift voucher to use at a later time. 

Issued by Mervyn Sloman 

