'Stay home and read' - Franschhoek Literary Festival cancelled

In light of growing concerns about the global spread of Covid-19 and the new national safety measures imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Franschhoek Literary Festival has decided to cancel FLF 2020 and Book Week for Young Readers.

The festival was due to take place from May 15-17.

The decision was made in consultation with headline sponsor Porcupine Ridge Wine and Franschhoek Wine Valley and Tourism.

"After a year of planning and organising, we are obviously devastated, but for the safety of all concerned it is our responsibility to cancel," said festival director Shelagh Foster.

"Stay safe and keep reading."