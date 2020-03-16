News

Time of the Writer 2020: moving from physical to digital

16 March 2020 - 13:09
The 2020 Time of the Writer Festival aims to be digitised.
After much consideration and in view of the global coronavirus pandemic, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the physical version of the Time of the Writer 2020 festival, which was due to take place from March 16-21.

We are at all times committed to supporting South African writers and are working to make resources available to facilitate a part of the festival through digital and media channels. We are excited about this development. Keep a lookout on our social media channels for updates.

People who have already purchased tickets will be contacted by festival organisers regarding refunds. In case of any questions, call 031 260 2506 / cca@ukzn.ac.za or send a Facebook chat message.

Issued by the Time of the Writer 

