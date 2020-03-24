Exclusive Books announces its April must-reads - perfect for lockdown
Exclusive Books has released its top 25 recommended titles for April.
Local titles:
South African novelists are writing prolifically, and the latest titles by Kirsten Miller, Patricia Schonstein, Craig Higginson and NR Brodie will satisfy local fiction fans' reading appetites.
Jakkie Cilliers' Africa First! Igniting a Growth Revolution is an April-must for non-fiction enthusiasts.
International non-fiction:
Two #1 New York Times bestselling authors feature on the non-fiction list - Thomas Piketty's Capital and Ideology and Dan Heath's Upstream.
How to Argue with a Racist, The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper and The Volunteer: The True Story of the Resistance Hero Who Infiltrated Auschwitz are further non-fiction necessities.
International fiction:
Fans of historical fiction looking for a Handmaid's Tale-style twist will enjoy The Mercies.
The Authenticity Project is a clever, uplifting book that entertains and makes you think, while The Actress is a warm and generous portrait of a relationship between a daughter and her famous mother.
CJ Tudor delivers a dark and creepy thriller with The Other People, whereas The Girl with the Louding Voice is a courageous, compelling and fearless novel.
International YA:
The young adult titles for April include Vincent Ralph's Are You Watching?, a twisty whodunnit tale underpinned by the emotive portrait of a family devastated by loss.
Foul is Fair is a fierce, ruthless and unputdownable read from Hannah Capin.
Fans of #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Cassandra Clare can look forward to her first title in a new trilogy.
Samantha Shannon's The Priory of the Orange Tree and Colleen Oakes' The Black Coats are must-reads for fans of fantasy novels featuring strong female protagonists.
Happy reading!
