Exclusive Books announces its April must-reads - perfect for lockdown

24 March 2020 - 13:15
A country in lockdown presents a perfect time to get stuck into some good books, such as these 25 Exclusive Books recommendations you can order online.
Exclusive Books has released its top 25 recommended titles for April.

Local titles:

South African novelists are writing prolifically, and the latest titles by Kirsten Miller, Patricia Schonstein, Craig Higginson and NR Brodie will satisfy local fiction fans' reading appetites.

Jakkie Cilliers' Africa First! Igniting a Growth Revolution is an April-must for non-fiction enthusiasts.

A present-day troubadour's mythical tale of love, betrayal, family and war

'The Inn at Helsvlakte' is a bewitching tale from Patricia Schonstein
Books
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Craig Higginson discusses 'The Book of Gifts'

Part psychological thriller, part murder mystery, 'The Book of Gifts' takes us on a dangerous and unforgettable journey
Books
1 month ago

Feeding the imagination

'South Africa is a Möbius strip of choices for a crime writer'
Books
2 weeks ago

International non-fiction:

Two #1 New York Times bestselling authors feature on the non-fiction list - Thomas Piketty's Capital and Ideology and Dan Heath's Upstream.

How to Argue with a Racist, The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper and The Volunteer: The True Story of the Resistance Hero Who Infiltrated Auschwitz are further non-fiction necessities.

International fiction: 

Fans of historical fiction looking for a Handmaid's Tale-style twist will enjoy The Mercies.

The Authenticity Project is a clever, uplifting book that entertains and makes you think, while The Actress is a warm and generous portrait of a relationship between a daughter and her famous mother. 

CJ Tudor delivers a dark and creepy thriller with The Other People, whereas The Girl with the Louding Voice is a courageous, compelling and fearless novel.

Shape your shelf in 2020

Want to know what to read this year? Book editor Jennifer Platt has some suggestions: from mysteries and tall tales to essential guides to taking ...
Books
2 months ago

Nothing to shout about

Abi Daré's novel screams 'struggle narrative' and black girls deserve better, says Busang Senne
Books
1 week ago

Ten books to look out for in 2020

Start the year off on the right page by adding these must-read books to your list
Books
2 months ago
'Are You Watching?'
'Are You Watching?'
International YA:

The young adult titles for April include Vincent Ralph's Are You Watching?, a twisty whodunnit tale underpinned by the emotive portrait of a family devastated by loss.

Foul is Fair is a fierce, ruthless and unputdownable read from Hannah Capin.

Fans of #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Cassandra Clare can look forward to her first title in a new trilogy.

Samantha Shannon's The Priory of the Orange Tree  and Colleen Oakes' The Black Coats are must-reads for fans of fantasy novels featuring strong female protagonists. 

Happy reading!

