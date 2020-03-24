News

Just hours left to load up on books before the lockdown bites

24 March 2020 - 14:47 By Mila de Villiers
Stock up on your 'must-read' list to help you through the next three weeks.
Image: 123RF/Gregorylee

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown during the global Covid-19 pandemic, bookstores will be shelving the opportunity to peruse and purchase their products on Thursday.

You have 48 hours in which to stock up, so get 'em while they're hot.

Bear in mind to maintain the recommended distance (at least 2m) from your fellow bibliophiles during your shopping spree. For a spree this will be: bulk-buy all the books your psyche will benefit from over the next three weeks. 

Fortunately, the digital sphere won't disappear and fans of audio books and eBooks are urged to treat their aural senses and increase their screen time. And yes, the latter is a necessity in these trying times. 

BRB, off to buy some books!

