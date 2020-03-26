Pan Macmillan: 10 local eBook titles to read during lockdown

The Asian Aspiration by Greg Mills, Olusegun Obasanjo, Hailemariam Desalegn and Emily van der Merwe



Amazon: http://amzn.com/B0848VWLFW

Kobo: http://www.kobo.com/za/en/ebook/the-asian-aspiration

In 1960, the GDP per capita in South East Asian countries was nearly half of that of Africa. By 1986, the gap had closed and today the trend is reversed, with more than half of the world’s poorest now living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Why has Asia developed while Africa lagged?

The Asian Aspiration chronicles the untold stories of explosive growth and changing fortunes: the leaders, events and policy choices that lifted a billion people out of abject poverty within a single generation, the largest such shift in human history.

Africa’s leaders have to adopt a similar sense of urgency to Asia if they are to ensure that their countries not only survive, but prosper in the face of the huge demographic changes they face.

Africa’s current cohort of about 420 million young people, aged 15-35, already face a daunting future. Only one in six has stable wage employment, and just 75% are literate – the lowest of any region globally. This book calls for a move away from ideology to unprecedented pragmatism in the pursuit of African success.

The continent’s ambition cannot be to duplicate the Asian path, but rather to learn from Asia and other fast-growing regions. This can be interpreted as the deep commitment to popular welfare which defines inclusive growth and has been routinely exhibited by East Asian leaders, whatever the formal system of government.

Africa is neither a continent of chronic despair nor one of unchecked optimism. The key lesson from Asia is to deal with the facts on the ground as they are. This book aims to give sound advice to take the next generation from poverty to prosperity.

The premise is that Africa would do well to heed Asia’s experiences and lessons, avoid its faults and replicate its successes.

Two Months by Gail Schimmel

Amazon: http://amzn.com/B085JMXY8K

Kobo: http://www.kobo.com/za/en/ebook/two-months-1

From the best-selling author of The Park and The Accident comes a new domestic thriller that will keep you turning the pages until the very end.

When Erica wakes up to discover that she can't remember two months of her life, she wants to know what she’s missed. She soon realises that she’s lost more than two months. She’s lost her job and her friends. And her husband won’t tell her why.

As Erica starts to put together the clues and pieces, a picture emerges of what has happened.

A picture that is fatally flawed.

The Upside of Down by Bruce Whitfield



Amazon: http://amzn.com/B085GFZ1Z3

Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/za/en/ebook/the-upside-of-down-17

The next time you attend a conference or hire a consultant, you may be told: “We live in a VUCA [Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous] world. Leave the room. You are wasting your time.”

In a world of fake news, deep fakes, manipulated feeds of information and divisive social-media agendas, it’s easy to believe our time is the most challenging in human history.

It’s just not true.

It is a time of extraordinary opportunity, but only if you have the right mindset. Fear of the future breeds inaction and leads to strategic paralysis. We put off decisions until we can have certainty. We look for signals. We wait. And while we do that, the world moves on around us.

Problem solvers thrive during chaotic and uncertain times because they act to change their future. Winners recognise that in a world of growing uncertainty, you need to resort to actions on things you can control.

The only things over which you have absolute control are your attitude and your mindset. These, in turn, determine the actions you will take and that will define your future.