Sara-Jayne King to dish up live readings via Facebook during lockdown

So over Covid-19 and not being able to leave your abode to buy books?

As is Sara-Jayne King. Luckily this best-selling memoirist isn't allowing lockdown to get us down ...

Join King every night at 8pm (via her Facebook page) for a live reading of Killing Karoline, her memoir which chronicles her adoption and the alienating effect thereof on her psyche, culminating in years of substance abuse, self-harm and sense of identity loss.

Bear in mind that King is a radio broadcaster by trade ... ie your aural senses are in for a literary treat.



