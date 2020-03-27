Sara-Jayne King to dish up live readings via Facebook during lockdown
27 March 2020 - 17:12
So over Covid-19 and not being able to leave your abode to buy books?
As is Sara-Jayne King. Luckily this best-selling memoirist isn't allowing lockdown to get us down ...
Join King every night at 8pm (via her Facebook page) for a live reading of Killing Karoline, her memoir which chronicles her adoption and the alienating effect thereof on her psyche, culminating in years of substance abuse, self-harm and sense of identity loss.
Bear in mind that King is a radio broadcaster by trade ... ie your aural senses are in for a literary treat.
Halala, her royal Kingness!
- Killing Karoline is published by Melinda Ferguson Books