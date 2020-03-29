Amabookabooka: The Quarantine Chronicles – Deon Meyer

Amabookabooka, the literary podcast produced by Jonathan Ancer and Dan Dewes, is making a comeback in the time of Covid-19, aptly titled 'The Quarantine Chronicles'.

For the next 21 days the twosome hope to interview an author a day via everybody's favourite quarantine mode of communication, Zoom.

If crime writing had a king it would probably be Lee Child. If it had a mayor, though, it would definitely be the award-winning, best-selling Deon Meyer, who is today’s guest on The Quarantine Chronicles.

Meyer has written 13 novels which have been translated into 27 languages and published in more than 40 countries. His books are entertaining and thrilling – and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Or, as Wilbur Smith says, “Meyer grabs you by the throat and never lets go.”

Meyer's 2017 book Fever imagines the world devastated by an infectious disease that spreads rapidly and catastrophically, before preventive measures or an effective treatment can be developed. Sound familiar? Spoiler alert: This episode contains cheese.